The 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is this Friday, Feb. 12 through Monday, Feb. 15.
During this four-day event birdwatchers all around the world are invited to count and report details of birds in the area in which they live. Data is submitted online via a web interface, and compiled for use in scientific research.
The GBBC is a citizen science project in ornithology held every year in mid-February. It is supported by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. and the National Audubon Society. It was the first citizen science project to collect bird sightings online and display results in near real-time.
“This is not a Tiadaghton Audubon Society activity, but I encourage everybody to try and participate for at least one day,” said Sean Minnick, a member of the local birding group based in Wellsboro.
Participants can start entering their lists of birds they have counted at midnight local time on Feb. 12, the first day of the count.
For information on how to participate, visit www.birdcount.org/participate.