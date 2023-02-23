At the January meeting of the Cowanesque Valley and beyond, the members of the Greater Valley Ministerium committee set the schedule for the 2023 Community Lenten services.
The services begin at 6 p.m., Feb. 22, Ash Wednesday, and continue five Thursdays, 6 p.m. during the rest of the Lenten season until Good Friday, April 7. All sessions will be held at the Knoxville Community Center. There are some openings in the Lenten schedule. The services are followed by a social service provided by area churches.
Other business involved giving Vicky Magnotta, youth director for the group, permission to explore a Westfield location for the group’s meetings and the annual Easter Cantata, Saturday, April 1, at the Parkhurst Presbyterian Memorial Church, Elkland.
The following recurring events were discussed: Armored Valley Youth, Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Wesley Academy, Elkland; Valley Men’s Prayer Breakfast Wednesdays, 7 a.m., Osceola Presbyterian Church and Valley Cantata Practice Wednesdays, 6 a.m.; Afterschool Good News (Bible) Clubs Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, Clark Wood Elementary School and Sight and Sound presentations, second Saturday of month at 6 p.m. at VCC.
The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27, 11:30 a.m. at Wesley Academy with lunch provided.