The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., 134 Main St. in Wellsboro is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available; just ask by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.
Registration is now open for our summer library programs at www.greenfreelibrary.org, under the “READsquared” logo on the home page. The theme this year is “Ocean of Possibilities.” Preschool and school age (K-6th grade) program runs Wednesday, June 22 to Wednesday, Aug. 3; tween/teen (6th-12th grade) and adult program runs Sunday, June 12 to Saturday, Aug. 20. Keep checking back on our website and our Facebook page to see more updates. The staff are busy planning fun events for all ages.
The Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale this year will be Wednesday, June 15, through Sunday, June 19 in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center next to the library. Hours are Wednesday, June 15, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, June 16 and 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, June 19, from noon to 2 p.m. with a bag sale.
The Green Free Library Book Club meets Tuesday, June 21, at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Room to discuss “Behind Closed Doors” by B.A. Paris. Everyone who has read the book is welcome to attend. Copies are available at the front desk or if they are all checked out, we can put one on hold for you. If you have any questions or would like to be added to our contact list, please call the library or email gflibrary10w@gmail.com. New members are welcome. This program supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative
The library is hosting a Wine & Design event at the library on Sunday, July 17, at 1 p.m. Cost is $45 per person. Seating will be limited, so register if you want to join the fun. If not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask. Snacks and drinks will be provided. This is not a BYOB event. The cost covers all materials and artist fees, with a small portion supporting our summer program of Oceans of Possibilities. You are welcome to customize your beautiful turtle’s colors as you wish. Register on the Williamsport Wine & Design website: www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library--1.