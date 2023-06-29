Congratulations to Miss Warrior Run Emma Podobinski for becoming the 81st PA State Laurel Festival Queen, and to her two runner ups. Have a great year ladies.
The Summer Library Program has begun. Come join us for Wednesday morning programs. We have had a great start this year. We have had turtle encounters, ice cream sundaes from the Wellsboro Creamery and we had the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum this week talking to us about Fabulous Fossils. What is in store for our next week? The Great Jeffini, the magician, is coming to our library program on Wednesday, July 5 at 10 a.m. Come into the library and register so you can see the Great Jeffini. Program registrations for those who attend the programs will be placed into a drawing for the last day of the program. Check it out when you come in and sign your ticket.
The Book Club is reading “Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams. The story takes place during the height of women’s suffrage in an Oxford garden shed where a young girl, Esme, is born into a world of words. Her father and other team members are collecting words for the very first Oxford English Dictionary. Come join us on Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 p.m. to discuss the wonders of lost words.
Story Time is back and Miss Mia is working on her story time videos on YouTube (Green Free Library Story Time). Come and join Miss Mia on Wednesday mornings for songs, crafts and a story. Miss Mia will be back in person after Labor Day.
Mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 19 at 5 p.m. The Master Gardeners are coming back and this month they will be discussing “Weed Identification and Management.” Come and find out which weeds are good and which are bad. I did not know there were anything such as good weeds. Come and join us and find out which ones are good and which ones are not so good.