The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available; call 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

Story Time with Miss Mia is back with a new video all about dinosaurs on the Green Free Library Story Time YouTube channel.

This video includes: our welcome song; starting our September dinosaur calendar; talking about when dinosaurs lived and what they ate; reading an original poem by Mia Lisa Anderson called “Dinosaurs”; a few book recommendations about dinosaurs (we have many, many more books about dinosaurs in our collection); reading a few poems from “Dinosaur, Dinosaur, Say Goodnight and Other Bedtime Rhyme”; and craft instructions to make a brachiosaurus using a paper plate, paint (or markers), glue, scissors and a dark marker. To make your dinosaur stand on its own, you can use an empty toilet paper roll (or cut an empty paper towel roll in half).

Craft templates, coloring pages, and more for children are available on our Story Time Program Activity Sheets page (https://greenfreelibrary.org/program-activity-sheets). View the DIY playlist on our YouTube channel for more craft-related videos by Miss Mia.

We have online registration for in-person Preschool Story Time on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Sign up here: https://greenfreelibrary.org/event/story-time-registration. Spaces are limited. No walk-ins, please. The last day to register is this Friday, Sept. 23.

Stop by the library display case to see our back-to-school display with books for children through adults. Thank you Ashley and Theresa for your hard work on the book displays.

An apple tree has “sprouted” in the library with Staff Picks book (and DVD) recommendations; you can find some of these items on display near the newspaper/reading area in the Main Room. Thank you Mia and Anita for your hard work on the water fountain transformations.

Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of PA Forward Pennsylvania Libraries.

We are excited to offer our patrons the updated Newspaper Archives. Instead of just offering access to our local newspapers, you now have access to many historic newspapers in Pennsylvania and New York. This resource is great for genealogy and other research.

The hosting company will soon be uploading more years of the Wellsboro Gazette. Thank you for your patience during this process.

The hosting company is charging the library for access to these newspapers, so you must have a Green Free Library card to use the archives. However, the archives is still a free service for patrons.

Please contact the staff if you are having issues or need a card. To find the archives, go under Newspaper Archives under Highlighted Links on our homepage or click the Resources tab and then Genealogy tab. The Archives is the first link on the page. Instructions and tips on how to use the site are on that page.