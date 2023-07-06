The Green Free Library hopes everyone had a wonderful, safe fourth of July. We have had a busy couple of weeks here at the library. We had the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum join us last Wednesday with learning about those fabulous fossils. Did you know that some fossils are over 500 years old? We would like to thank the Children’s Museum, Miss Ginny and her staff for showing us different facts about fossils and how to make them.
We would also like to thank Jeffery Knight, “The Great Jeffini,” for his wonderful stories, jokes and especially his magic. His puppet friends make a wonderful conversation with him and the children involving them with all the fun and activities.
Our upcoming event at the library is July 8. Author Maureen Wright will be at the library at 1 p.m. to read her books and have books to purchase. Come and join us for an afternoon of reading.
Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum will be joining us for a morning of fun, and talking about different things available at the museum. Come join us and learn more about the history of our lumber.
Are you a Star Gazer? The library has a telescope to be borrowed to look at the stars at night. Would you like to see the Milky Way? Borrow our Telescope for up to two weeks and enjoy a few nights of star gazing.
The adult book club is reading “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams. Esme is born into a world of words. Motherless and irrepressibly curious, she spends her childhood in the Scriptorium, an Oxford garden shed in which her father and a team of dedicated lexicographers are collecting words for the very first Oxford English Dictionary. Come and join us as we discuss the Lost Words.
The Master Gardeners will be coming to join us again this month to discuss weed identification. Come join us on Wednesday, July 19 at 5 p.m. and learn about weeds and how to ID them.
The Libby App is a way to read online and borrow a book from the library if you are unable to visit us. Download the Libby App, use your library card to sign into the library catalog and find the book you would like to read. Call 570-724-4876 for help and more information.