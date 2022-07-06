The Green Free Library, 134 Main St. in Wellsboro is normally open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available — just ask by calling 570-724-4876 or e-mailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. It is open 24/7. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

The Summer Library Programs are underway. You still can register at www.greenfreelibrary.org, under the “READsquared” logo on the home page. The theme this year is Ocean of Possibilities. PreK and school age (K-6th grade) programs run until Wednesday, Aug. 3.; Tween/Teen (6th-12th grade) & Adult program runs until Saturday, Aug. 20. For a full schedule of events, check the library’s website or signs and bookmarks at the library.

The next event for the Summer Library Program for all ages is Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, July 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Main Room at the library. We are partnering with Heroes Your Mom Threw Out Comic Shop in Elmira Heights. We also plan on having a DC vs. Marvel Penny War before the event with a prize raffle drawing at the end of the event.

The North Central Library District is providing Page Turner Adventures for six weeks. Each week a new set of Adventures are posted through Readsquared on our website. Once you click on the site, go to Missions (on top toolbar). At the bottom of our summer library missions, you will find all the Page Turner Activities. We will have access to the programs through September 6.

Each topic has 5 different programs: a show, a craft, an author discussion, a STEM craft, and a virtual field trip. A new topic will be posted each Thursday. You can watch one or all of them.

You do not need to register on READsquared to view these activities. On some devices, the Missions may be found under the gear icon. If you have registered and viewed these activities, you can earn points towards our library Missions and have a better chance to win a prize at the end of the program.

The Green Free Library is part of the Potter Tioga Library System which is part of the North Central Library District.

The library is hosting a Wine & Design event at the library on Sunday, July 17, at 1 p.m. Cost is $45 per person. Seating will be limited, so register if you want to join the fun. If not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask. Snacks and drinks will be provided. This is not a BYOB event. The cost covers all materials and artist fees, with a small portion supporting our summer program of Oceans of Possibilities. You are welcome to customize your beautiful turtle’s colors as you wish. Register on the Williamsport Wine & Design website: https://www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library--1.