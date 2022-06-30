On Flag Day, June 14th, members of regional Patriot Groups like Northern PA Patriots, Freedom Watch Tioga and Lycoming County Patriots descended on the offices of state legislators, urging a return to in-person voting.
Numerous residents met at the Troy and Wellsboro offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, the Wellsboro office of Senator Cris Dush and the Williamsport office of Senator Gene Yaw to meet with a staffer to discuss the issue, and rally with American flags and signs.
The Election Integrity project began when a coalition of groups from across Pennsylvania gathered in Allentown at the end of April to hammer out a demand on state legislators to return to in-person voting. That demand became known as The Election Integrity Declaration. It reads:
“Whereas electoral integrity is essential to the functioning of a constitutional republic, and Whereas, the move-to mail-in and drop-box voting in Pennsylvania has seriously undermined the integrity of our electoral process. We the People of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania do hereby demand that the Pennsylvania state legislature immediately return the Commonwealth to in-person voting on election day, with the exceptions as noted in the PA election code prior to ACT 77, with photo identification, proof of US citizenship, state residency and hard- copy paper ballots.”
The groups are working to repeal Act 77 and for a return to in-person voting. More than 70 groups throughout Pennsylvania support the declaration.
The declaration has been sent to every Pennsylvania state senator and congressman, and several have already signed it.
Further information, including a form for legislators to sign in support of repealing Act 77 and another for individual signatures, is available at UnitePA.net.