A total of 14 scholarships were awarded in Guthrie’s Annual Health Professions and Employee Scholarship Programs.
Four scholarships were awarded to children of Guthrie employees with no restrictions on academic career interest, while 10 scholarships were presented to students throughout the region whose academic endeavors will be directly related to health care. All students will receive $650 a year for four years, for undergraduate studies.
Among this year’s winners is Kara Watterson, a 2022 graduate of Cowanesque Valley High School in Westfield, who received a Health Professionals scholarships.