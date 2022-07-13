“Animal Crackers,” written for the Marx Brothers by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind in 1928, follows the comic mayhem that ensues when Captain Spaulding and a gang of misfits invade the home of Long Island socialite Mrs. Rittenhouse.

“We selected our 17-member cast this spring and rehearsals have been running ever since,” said Director Gabe Hakvaag. “I told our cast that while I didn’t expect everyone to be a trained singer, I did expect all cast members to sing and participate in dancing.”

Hakvaag has never directed a full musical before, although he has staged many plays for Hamilton-Gibson. Joining him in producing “Animal Crackers” are Tim Wilbourn who is the musical director and Taylor Nickerson, the choreographer, both of First Position Dance Studio in Wellsboro.

“Tim has the enormous job of breaking up all of the music from the original score into parts that fit the actors,” Hakvaag said. “He has been working with the cast to teach them to sing, both alone and as part of the chorus.

“Additionally, Tim has pulled together a six-member pit band, the largest pit band in recent Hamilton-Gibson history,” said Hakvaag.

“Wanting to get as big of a Broadway sound as possible, I reached out to my connections through Mansfield University and HG to find the musicians we needed,” Wilbourn noted.

“As choreographer, Taylor Nickerson has created all of the dances for the show and has been training the cast to do them,” Hakvaag said.

“Whenever I start choreographing a new show, I allow room for changes depending on the actors’ dancing ability and personalities as well as the characters they portray. For this show, I haven’t had to modify anything.” Nickerson said.

“Everyone in this cast comes to rehearsals ready to work hard and returns to the next practice after practicing at home on their own,” she added.

“This cast has been a blast to work with and I’m sure that audiences will see that throughout their performances at each and every show,” said Nickerson.

“With about 10 dance numbers, the audiences may recognize some 1920s flapper moves, polka, tango and maybe even some Egyptian walks. You never know what will come out of my head and onto the stage,” she laughed.

“Collaboration is an important part of theater production,” said Hakvaag. “It is both humbling and exhilarating to have partners that can provide elements of a show you know you cannot do yourself. Both Tim and Taylor bring so much to the table. I am delighted each time I come to music rehearsals to see what they have delivered.”

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 28, 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. in Straughn Auditorium at Mansfield University in Mansfield.

Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at 570-724-2079 with credit card information. Those with questions, can email hamgib@gmail.com.