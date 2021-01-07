The board of directors of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers has approved the 2020 Knoxville Fund grant award to an organization that provides programming to support the borough of Knoxville residents.
This year’s award will support Harbor Counseling’s programming that develops recovery support services for Knoxville families that need assistance to aid them in their recovery from substance use disorders. The award is for $4,500.
The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and its Tioga County Advisory Board is committed to making an immediate impact on the Knoxville community.
“Making a substantial impact by supporting projects and programs that will make a real difference in improving the health and welfare of the residents of Knoxville is the purpose of this fund,” said Suzanne Lee, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers.
The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves the counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga (Pa.) and Tioga (N.Y.). Through its grant making, Community Foundation partners with non-profits to find solutions to the area’s most pressing issues. The Community Foundation currently has $7 million in assets and manages more than 115 funds. For information, visit www.twintierscf.org or call 570-888-4759.