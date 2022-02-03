February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. It is a great opportunity to promote the benefits of good oral health, because developing good dental health habits, including scheduling regular dental visits, helps children get a good start on a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.
The health of a child’s mouth can affect all aspects of their life. School readiness depends on positive physical, social and emotional, language, and cognitive development. Oral health impacts each of these areas and is a key aspect of a child’s school readiness.
Children enrolled in Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. learn about the importance of good oral health, including toothbrushing, as early as one year old. Toothbrushing is an important component for Head Start programs. Enrolled children brush their teeth in class, after eating a healthy meal or snack, or in the home, while visiting with their family partner.
Due to COVID and because toothbrushing can cause droplet spatter and potential contamination of surfaces and supplies, Bradford-Tioga Head Start needed to change how children were brushing their teeth in the classroom.
Rather than multiple children gathering at the sink, toothbrushing is now completed as a “group activity” after a meal or snack, while the children are still seated at the tables. Each child has their own toothbrush and is given a paper cup with water, a smear of toothpaste and a paper towel.
This has reduced or even eliminated the potential contamination of the sink and other surfaces while brushing their teeth.
For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find it on Facebook.