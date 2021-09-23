Hamilton-Gibson is holding open auditions for Actor #3 and Actor #5 for the 2021 Warehouse Theatre production of “A Christmas Carol.”
Auditions are for men and women between the ages of 18 and 45 and will be in the Warehouse Theatre Gallery at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro this Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., this Saturday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. and This Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.
Actor #3 plays, among other characters, The Ghost Of Christmas Present and Bob Cratchett. Actor #5 portrays the Ghost of Christmas Past and Mrs. Cratchett. Both actors will also play Londoners, market shoppers, and a few wailing ghosts. Those who plan to audition can request a portion of the script to read.
Each year as part of the Dickens Of A Christmas celebration in Wellsboro, Hamilton-Gibson stages two productions of the play, one in the Warehouse Theatre and the other in the Coolidge Theatre. There are two casts. Each has one actor portraying Ebenezer Scrooge and five other actors playing all of the other roles. The Warehouse Theatre production is directed by Gabe Hakvaag and features Tom Walrath, Brian Kennedy and Kris Worthington with sister and brother Sylvia and Oliver Duterte as Tiny Tim. This cast will perform three times on Saturday, Dec. 4 and give a single matinee performance on Sunday, Dec. 5.
“A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens, is one of the world’s most enduring holiday stories. It has been adapted for stage and screen many times. It is the tale of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, a coldhearted man who learns the value of love thanks to the intervention of three ghosts who come to haunt him on Christmas Eve. The mix of holiday cheer, whimsical humor, and a good dose of scary thrills combine with the timeless truths and themes in this story of a man’s redemption, making it one all can embrace.
For its productions, Hamilton-Gibson uses the one act version by Christopher Schario. The production makes full use of Dicken’s prose, with just a few actors playing dozens of characters. This show has delighted families for more than two decades, with many members of the cast returning.
To reserve an audition slot and to request a portion of the script, call Hamilton-Gibson at 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.