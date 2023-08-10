Coming up at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road in Wellsboro are four free in-person programs this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11, 12 and 13.
The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road. All programs are held rain or shine.
With more than 140 invasive plant species threatening state land, natural areas and agriculture, it’s important to keep an eye out for these aggressive plants to stop the spread. This Friday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the park’s Nature Center Area, learn about some of the most common invasive species found in Tioga County, the risks they pose to native species and what people can do to help.
The Introduction to Fly-Fishing class is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 12 at the park’s Lakeview Pavilion. Capped at 20 participants, this four-hour program will provide two hours of hands-on instruction on equipment assembly, knot tying, aquatic macroinvertebrates and casting. During the remaining two hours, participants will gain on-water fishing experience with guidance from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission staff and Fishing Skills Instructors. Fly-fishing gear and instruction is provided for the duration of the program at no cost to participants. No fishing license is needed to participate. Pre-registration is required.
This Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the park’s Nature Center Area, learn all about Pennsylvania’s black bears from their habitat to diet, behaviors, management, diseases and more. Hides, skulls, videos and other visuals will be displayed to help tell their story.
This Sunday, Aug.13 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the park’s Nature Center Area, learn about the members of the weasel family, including how to identify them, their behaviors, temperament and much more. Not all members of the weasel family are called weasels. Many examples will be shown.
For more information, call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.