The following students at Galeton High School were recognized for academic achievement during the third marking period.

Seventh grade

High Honor Roll — Macie Casher, Trevor Gile, Lillian Grant, Brielle Lehman, Peyton Leuters, John Olofson

Honor Roll — Sophia Cizek

Eighth grade

High Honor Roll — Breeze-lyn Bronkoski, Luke Knisely, Isaac Miller, Makenna Schott

Honor Roll — Andrew Lancenese, Rylee Moore, Nicolas Zimmerman

Ninth grade

High Honor Roll — Macey Crowell, Violet Knapp, Heather Miller

Honor Roll — Mckenna Barnes, Lynlee Basile, Audrianna Calderon, Nicole Clinton, Eve Cole, Zylia Johnson, Ava Succowich

10th grade

High Honor Roll — Grace Morgan, Zachary Pagano

Honor Roll — Kayleigh Gail, John Martin, Tehya O’Donnell, Darren Smith

11th grade

High Honor Roll — Joshua Allen, Crystal Clark, Levi Evans, Daisy Knapp, Olivia Rohrbaugh

Honor Roll — Briana Allen, Johanna Dickerson, Lori Gallagher, Kyla Schweit, Devin Stahley, Gavin Sykora

12th grade

High Honor Roll — Seth Burrous Jr., Tiffany Lowe, Michael Martin, Dannielle Miller, Mikayla Schott

Honor Roll — Rae-Ann Hall, Daron Hanes, Trey Kalacinski, Bailee Lehman, Ethan Marble, Lauren Sauley

Trending Food Videos