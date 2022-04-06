The following students at Galeton High School were recognized for academic achievement during the third marking period.
Seventh grade
High Honor Roll — Macie Casher, Trevor Gile, Lillian Grant, Brielle Lehman, Peyton Leuters, John Olofson
Honor Roll — Sophia Cizek
Eighth grade
High Honor Roll — Breeze-lyn Bronkoski, Luke Knisely, Isaac Miller, Makenna Schott
Honor Roll — Andrew Lancenese, Rylee Moore, Nicolas Zimmerman
Ninth grade
High Honor Roll — Macey Crowell, Violet Knapp, Heather Miller
Honor Roll — Mckenna Barnes, Lynlee Basile, Audrianna Calderon, Nicole Clinton, Eve Cole, Zylia Johnson, Ava Succowich
10th grade
High Honor Roll — Grace Morgan, Zachary Pagano
Honor Roll — Kayleigh Gail, John Martin, Tehya O’Donnell, Darren Smith
11th grade
High Honor Roll — Joshua Allen, Crystal Clark, Levi Evans, Daisy Knapp, Olivia Rohrbaugh
Honor Roll — Briana Allen, Johanna Dickerson, Lori Gallagher, Kyla Schweit, Devin Stahley, Gavin Sykora
12th grade
High Honor Roll — Seth Burrous Jr., Tiffany Lowe, Michael Martin, Dannielle Miller, Mikayla Schott
Honor Roll — Rae-Ann Hall, Daron Hanes, Trey Kalacinski, Bailee Lehman, Ethan Marble, Lauren Sauley