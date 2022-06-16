The following students at Galeton Jr.-Sr. High School were recognized for academic achievement in the fourth marking period.
12th grade
Honor Roll: Seth Burrous Jr., Trey Kalacinski, Tiffany Lowe, Ethan Marble, Michael Martin, Dannielle Miller, Lauren Sauley, Mikayla Schott
11th grade
High Honor Roll: Joshua Allen, Crystal Clark, Levi Evans, Daisy Knapp, Olivia Rohrbaugh
Honor Roll: Briana Allen, Johanna Dickerson, Kyla Schweit, Devin Stahley, Gavin Sykora
10th grade
High Honor Roll: Grace Morgan, Zachary Pagano
Honor Roll: Zachary Gingrich, John Martin, Tehya O’Donnell, Darren Smith
Ninth grade
High Honor Roll: Eve Cole, Macey Crowell, Violet Knapp, Heather Miller
Honor Roll: Lynlee Basile, Audrianna Calderon, Nicole Clinton, Zylia Johnson, Madalyn Rukgaber, Kadin Wilson
Eighth grade
High Honor Roll: Breeze-lyn Bronkoski, Luke Knisely, Isaac Miller, Makenna Schott
Honor Roll: Tegan Bronkoski, Hayli Kilburn, Rylee Moore, Nicolas Zimmerman
Seventh grade
High Honor Roll: Macie Casher, Trevor Gile, Lillian Grant, Brielle Lehman, Peyton Leuters
Honor Roll: Sophia Cizek, John Olofson