The following students at Galeton Jr.-Sr. High School were recognized for academic achievement in the fourth marking period.

12th grade

Honor Roll: Seth Burrous Jr., Trey Kalacinski, Tiffany Lowe, Ethan Marble, Michael Martin, Dannielle Miller, Lauren Sauley, Mikayla Schott

11th grade

High Honor Roll: Joshua Allen, Crystal Clark, Levi Evans, Daisy Knapp, Olivia Rohrbaugh

Honor Roll: Briana Allen, Johanna Dickerson, Kyla Schweit, Devin Stahley, Gavin Sykora

10th grade

High Honor Roll: Grace Morgan, Zachary Pagano

Honor Roll: Zachary Gingrich, John Martin, Tehya O’Donnell, Darren Smith

Ninth grade

High Honor Roll: Eve Cole, Macey Crowell, Violet Knapp, Heather Miller

Honor Roll: Lynlee Basile, Audrianna Calderon, Nicole Clinton, Zylia Johnson, Madalyn Rukgaber, Kadin Wilson

Eighth grade

High Honor Roll: Breeze-lyn Bronkoski, Luke Knisely, Isaac Miller, Makenna Schott

Honor Roll: Tegan Bronkoski, Hayli Kilburn, Rylee Moore, Nicolas Zimmerman

Seventh grade

High Honor Roll: Macie Casher, Trevor Gile, Lillian Grant, Brielle Lehman, Peyton Leuters

Honor Roll: Sophia Cizek, John Olofson

Tags

Trending Food Videos