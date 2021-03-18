Your opportunity to nip garden problems in the bud is just an email or call away.
Robby England, a Penn State Master Gardener of Tioga County, coordinates the Garden Hotline for the county. For the past two years, England has been the person answering questions from home gardeners on trees and shrubs, annuals and perennials, fruits and vegetables, soils and composting, lawn care, and pests.
Asking for general advice on a gardening topic is always welcome if you are starting a new project.
To access the hotline, email tiogamg@psu.edu with your question and receive an initial reply within 24 hours. Include your name, address, phone number and question in the email.
If your inquiry is related to a plant problem, identify the plant, the problem, when you first noticed the problem and what part of the plant is affected. Don’t forget to check the stems and undersides of leaves.
If your question is related to an insect, attach a photo to your email if possible. Most bug-related questions can be handled without sending a sample to Penn State University.
If your question is related to a plant, lawn or tree problem, take a broad view of the plant, lawn or tree and a close up of the problem and include them with your email. If necessary, you will be given instructions on how to provide an adequate horticulture sample size for mailing to arrive at Penn State in good condition for processing.
Not email savvy? Call the Extension Office at 570-724-9120 with your name, address and phone number and a Hotline Master Gardener will contact you, although this will take longer for the initial contact due to staffing during COVID. Phone interviews can take 15 minutes or more to complete.
When in-person consultations resume, the Hotline Master Gardener will be available once a week in the basement of the Tioga County courthouse.
As people prepare for spring planting, the hotline has had questions on planting fruit trees. An excellent resource is “Spring Fruit Tree Planting Tips for the Home Garden.” You can access this free article at extension.psu.edu. Type the title of the resource in the search box in the center of the webpage.
Have additional questions or concerns, please email tiogamg@psu.edu or calling 570-724-9120.
Happy planting.