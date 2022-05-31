Hyner Run State Park is offering two programs on Saturday, June 11. Join the park naturalist at 3:30 p.m. to “Walk on the Nature Trail.” There will be a discussion about the flora and fauna seen along the trail as well as the history of the area. There will also be a look into trail information and etiquette.
At 7:30 p.m. there will be a program on “CCC Camp S-75.” Join the park naturalist and learn about the work the Civilian Conservation Corps did in the 1930s and 40s in the area, the culture in these camps, and how it prepared some to be well-disciplined World War II service members.
All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate. Programs may be modified or cancelled in the event of severe weather or new CDC Guidelines. Meet at the amphitheater (by the pool).
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, call 888-PA-PARKS (voice), 717-558-2711, (local or international voice) or 711 (AT&T Relay Services). With at least three days notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available.
For more information on state parks and forests visit the DCNR website at www.dcnr.state.pa.us.