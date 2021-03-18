The public is invited to a benefit event sponsored by the IGY6 Foundation of Tioga County on Sunday, March 28, to support local hero, Gary Coover.
Coover is an EMT, former firefighter and veteran of the Army National Guard. He has been an employee of Electri-Cord for 32 years.
Recently, following a diabetes diagnosis, Coover had his right leg amputated from the knee down. All proceeds from the benefit will help Coover and his family with transportation expenses and medical bills, including costs for a prosthetic leg.
The benefit is being held in the Electri-Cord Manufacturing parking lot, 312 E. Main St., Westfield on Sunday, March 28, from 1–5 p.m. A chance raffle, 50/50 raffle and a $10 pulled pork meal will be available.
To adhere to COVID guidelines, drivers should remain in their vehicles as you make your way through the parking lot with stops for ticket purchases and food purchase and pick up. Drawings will begin at 4:30 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.
In lieu of attending the event, the public may make monetary donations to the IGY6 foundation by visiting www.IGY6foundation.org. IGY6 Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping local heroes.