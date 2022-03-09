The Galeton Rotary Club recently held a “Guess the Weight of the Tools” contest. The owners and staff at the Galeton Hardware hosted the annual event in February. A wheelbarrow with assorted tools and hardware items was on display with the total weight known only to Joel Knisley, store owner.
Participants entered their best guess of the total weight. There was no fee to enter. The Galeton Rotary sponsors this event as a thank you to the numerous volunteers who contribute to the Woodsmen Show, and various other activities that benefit the Galeton community.
The winner this year was Jan Tarabori of Galeton, whose guess was within two ounces of the total. Tarabori then donated the items for a benefit auction held the next day, Saturday Feb. 26 at the Raymond Richar VFW Post in Galeton.
Rotary thanks everyone who stopped in at Galeton Hardware to participate.
The Rotary Club sponsors several annual events such as the lighted Christmas Star and Easter Cross on the hill overlooking town, GASD graduates’ scholarships, graduating student banners, and community organization donations from the Woodsmen Show profits.
Galeton Rotary meets weekly at the Permastone Inn and welcomes speakers and guests to share their initiatives and activities that promote community service, world peace and understanding. The mailing address is PO Box 73, Galeton, PA 16922.