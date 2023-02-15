The Penn Wells Hotel at 62 Main St., Wellsboro will be jumping and jiving with hot jazz as Bram Wijnands from Kansas City, Mo. takes over the piano during the Endless Mountain Music Festival Cabin Fever Jazz Concert.

On Saturday night, March 4, the doors at the Penn Wells Dining Room will open for ticketholders at 6:45 for the 7 p.m. show and dancing.

Wijnands will play the music of Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw and the barrelhouse blues.

He brings his joyful exuberance and showmanship to all of his concerts. They are personal, intimate and keep people coming back for more.

He lures his audience in, sharing information about each piece he is about to play punctuated by his sense of humor and insights.

His technical skill, dexterity and knowledge bring each tune to life.

Saturday night from 5 to 7 p.m. will be a pre-show dinner in the Penn Wells Dining Room followed by Wijnands’ performance.

For Saturday night concert ticket information, call the Endless Mountain Music Festival at 570-787-7800.

For reservations for the Saturday night dinner, call the Penn Wells Hotel at 570-724-2111 or visit endlessmountain.net.