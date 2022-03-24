Ring in spring at the Kettle Creek Valley Outdoor and Craft Show to be held Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kettle Creek Hose Company in Cross Fork.

Practice those turkey calls and join the callers at the Earl R. Brown Memorial Turkey Calling Contest, held in conjunction with the show. Registration is from 9-10:30 a.m. Calling starts at 11 a.m.

The Outdoor Show features local organizations that promote outdoor activities, as well as vendors who feature handmade items, and fishing and hunting related items.

Breakfast sandwiches and a chicken and biscuits lunch will be available as well as a dessert sale with great homemade baked items. There will be a bucket raffle with items donated by vendors and local businesses.

Admission is $3, kids 12 and under free.

For information on the show or vendor spaces, contact Mary Hirst at 814-435-2218.

The Calling Contest is a sanctioned contest. There are five divisions: Open, Friction, Youth, Amateur and Team. Cash prizes will be offered for first, second and third places.

For information on the contest, call 570-927-2797 or qocg@quietoaks.org.

All proceeds from the show support the Kettle Creek Hose Company and the Kettle Creek Ambulance Association.