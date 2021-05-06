The CV Anglers Club’s Kids Fishing Derby is back after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19.
“We usually get a great turnout,” said Jason St. Peter, club president. “We had 70-some kids last time (2019) which was our first time doing it at Beechwood Lake. We had done it for years at another location.”
The tournament is this Saturday, May 8, rain or shine, at Beechwood Lake outside Sabinsville. Check-in is 9-10 a.m. with fishing 10 a.m.-noon. At noon, the Anglers Club will provide a free lunch of hot dogs, chips, water and juice for all participants and visitors.
During lunch, prizes will be announced for first, second and third place in two age groups according to the total weight of fish caught. Each top-finisher will receive a fishing-related prize package including a pole, net and tackle box, among other items.
Youth ages 15 and younger can participate. One fishing pole is permitted per participant and fish must be caught from the shore; no watercraft is permitted. There’s no entry fee and kids can register by emailing cvanglersclub@gmail.com or calling Shelly Carl at 607-382-0517.
Whereas door prizes had been randomly selected in years’ past, St. Peter said this year, the first 100 kids to check in will automatically receive a door prize.
This year’s event has an added bonus – local kids will get to help stock fish in Beechwood Lake the day before the tournament.
“About 40 kids and their parents and teachers from Westfield Elementary are coming for a field trip on Friday. We’ll be meeting the state stocking truck to help stock trout and the kids will see a presentation on reptiles from a local expert,” said St. Peter. “It should be a good time. We’re all about the kids.”
The CV Anglers Club, dedicated to providing fishing opportunities and education, is celebrating 50 years in 2021. For more information on the club or how to join, find it on Facebook or email cvanglersclub@gmail.com.