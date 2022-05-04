The area’s King of the Wing will be crowned in Galeton.

The Galeton Chamber of Commerce is holding the second annual King of the Wing chicken wing cook-off on Saturday, May 14, in Centertown Park, Galeton.

Activities begin at 10 a.m. and culminate with the wing judging. In between will be a hot dog and chicken wing eating contests, trophies, vendors, live music and a whole lot of chicken wings cooked.

Steve Benna, an organizer of the event, said the chamber premiered the event in 2021 to provide a spring event for the community and local business.

“Wings seemed a great thing because every restaurant you talk to boasts about their wings,” Benna said. “It worked out better than we thought we would do. It was fantastic.”

A hot dog eating contest was included in the inaugural event; this year organizers are adding a wing eating contest.

The eating contests are judged on time, not quantity. Each competitor will receive a limited number of items — 10 hot dogs or a dozen wings doused in the hottest sauce the committee can find — and the winner is the first to down it all. The hot dog contest is at 1:30 followed by the wing eating at 3 p.m.

Last year, each of the six chicken wing cooks was asked to prepare about 400 wings. The event had sold out by 2 p.m., said Benna. This year, there will be more chefs — 12 have signed up to date — and more wings — each cook is asked to prepare between 750 to 1,000 wings.

Wings are sold by the piece so that visitors can sample each entry. They can then vote for their favorite wing with the top vote-getter receiving the Fan Favorite trophy. Another trophy is awarded to the chef selling the most wings that day.

A committee of judges will then award the Best of Show trophy to their favorite wing recipe.

In addition to food, there will also be between 30 and 40 vendors, said Benna. The booths will feature craft items, maple syrup, cheese, jewelry, kettle corn and a chainsaw carver.

The festive atmosphere will be enhanced by live music by Tyler Ruef and Logan Route from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Not only will it be a fun event with lots of good food, it will also benefit two worthy organizations: the Goodyear Hose Company and the Gale Hose Ambulance Association.

“The fundraiser itself is a no brainer,” Benna said. “People are always willing to help out any kind of first responder. It is just a great time with live music, eating contests and all the other vendors. It’s always nice to see what local artisans are in the area. It’s just a good place to hang out.”

In 2021, the King of the Wing raised $3,000 which was shared by the two organizations. Benna hopes to raise more this year.

Chefs are asked to donate 10 cents of each wing sold to the emergency responders, said Benna. Last year, most cooks covered their costs and donated the remainder.

Organizers are still accepting vendors, competitors and contestants for the eating contests. To register, visit https://galeton.aidaform.com/registration or contact Benna at 570-660-9316 or steve.benna@yahoo.com.