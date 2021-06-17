The First Knoxville Yoked Church/Broken Chains JC (Jesus Christ) Rally on Saturday, June 5 raised more than $3,000 to help support local addiction recovery.
With help from the Austinburg Baptist Church Youth Group guided by Youth Pastor David Laurens, the Knoxville Firemen’s Pavilion was decked out with banners, bright balloons, hope-filled scripture verses and +Plus One More memory sheets bearing names of many lost from addiction.
“Rally of Hope,” the name given to the bike rally, was featured on a pictorial postmark designed by Colleen Mortimer. The postmark and two cachet covers with either the 55-cent Drug Free USA stamp or the Celebrate stamp were available for sale at the event with proceeds going toward area recovery efforts.
A stamp exhibit titled “Let’s Celebrate Recovery” was prepared by event coordinator Cheryl Edgcomb was and unveiled for display at the event.
The day started with bike registration, with refreshments provided by the Knoxville Yoked Church Celebrate Recovery, an opening prayer by Pastor Cathy Dawes and worship led by Living Word Worship Team under the direction of Andrew Moore of Wellsboro. Broken Chains JC National Chaplail, along with Broken Chains JC riding member Trent Stubrich, conducted a blessing of the bikes. Each rider received a Broken Chains JC Blessed Bike sticker and a wooden CR bike pad prepared by the Cowanesque Valley High School Industrial Arts Class under the instruction of teacher Ben Boyer.
Approximately 20 bikes pulled out at 10 a.m. for the 100-mile ride, led by Sons of Hiram Chapter 9 Vice President Wayne Hunter. Participants rode through the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and the Cowanesque Lake-area, where rider Tim Swan performed on the bagpipes. Upon return to Knoxville, bikers and guests were treated to a picnic style luncheon, additional praise, worship, door prizes and drawings.
Speakers for the day included local biker Ryan Freeman, who shared his personal testimony following a 2019 motorcycle accident, and how, by the grace of God, he not only survived his ordeal, but was healed from the trauma and physical healing necessary to move forward with his life.
Nagel also shared his testimony of how God had broken him free from the many hurts, hang-ups and habits in his life that were keeping him chained down. He said coming out of denial and facing these hardships through the eight principles and 12 steps and their Biblical comparisons in Celebrate Recovery helped bring hope and restoration to his life and family.
Pastor Cathy Dawes, who will leave soon to accept a new charge, was presented with a large decorative rose for her efforts in helping to start CR in Tioga County.
Special acknowledgements were also presented to key donors, including Deerfield Charitable Trust, Muffler Shop Plus Inc., MSPI Enterprises LLC and Knoxville-Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company, among others. Area vendors participating at the event included Muffler Shop Plus, MSPI Enterprises LLC, Billie’s Barista, Dazed by Dazzle, Robbins Buck Run, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers and Serendipity Creations LLC.
For more information, or to purchase event stamped cachet covers while supplies last, contact Edgcomb at 814-326-6141.