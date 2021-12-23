Fire trucks, ambulances and even a train were decked out in lights for Knoxville's annual Christmas parade last Saturday, Dec. 18. The parade snaked through town before ending back at the Community Center. From there, Santa and Mrs. Claus made their way to Billings Park to visit with kids and their families, who were also treated to hot cocoa and raffle prizes.
