The Knoxville Public Library partied like it’s 1921 in celebration of its 100th anniversary.
A party open to community members was held last Friday, June 18, at the historic library building on Knoxville’s Main Street that was decked out in balloons, streamers and banners.
State Rep. Clint Owlett helped celebrate the occasion, by presenting Library Director Sherrie Vitulli with a House citation recognizing the importance of the 100-year-old establishment.
Owlett also helped serve up cake to party goers, who enjoyed other snacks and refreshments and a video of the history of the library. Historical information and other programs can be found at the library’s YouTube channel — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sA4P4T9n9s.
Cached envelopes created with a special pictorial cancellation stamp through the Knoxville Post Office were available for sale, as well as commemorative canvas bags. All last week, each child who visited the library last week received a book and families were given tickets for door prizes drawn at Friday’s party.
This event helped kick off the beginning of the Summer Quest Programs, Tails & Tales, that began this week. These events are free and open to all. For more information on this and other programs at the library, visit https://knoxvillepubliclibrary.com, www.facebook.com/knoxvillepubliclibrary or call 814-326-4448.