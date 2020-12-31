Craft Night is every first and third Monday at 6 p.m. Card Classes have also resumed on the fourth Monday of the month. Spaces are limited so call or email kpblibrary@gmail.com to reserve your spot. Events are free and open to the public.
Generous donations for our Annual Fund Drive ensure that quality programs continue. Donations have been given by Keith and Hilma Cooper.
Memorial donations have been given for Richard Kelts by Wilson and Tonda Gridley, David and Judy Kelts, Keith and Hilma Cooper, Eugene Seelye, and Jerry and Chrstine Lenhard. Donations in honor of Robert Paul Emerson have been given by Trubie Emerson, and in honor of Marcia Dearman Corrigan, by Keith and Hilma Cooper.