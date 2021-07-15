The Knoxville Public Library will have a very special visit from former President Grant to help with its 100th birthday celebration. Ulysses S. Grant, previously a Civil War general, appears at the library on July 17 at 2 p.m. He will discuss his presidential years and help commemorate the library’s centennial.
Magic flows through our Summer Quest. See the wonders that Cris Johnson will reveal on July 21 with his Tails and Tales Magic Show. Our final day: Monday, July 26, is with the Endless Mountain Music Festival at 1 p.m. (program families meet at noon). The concert is open to everyone.
Rails to History will be open July 24 starting at noon.
All events are free and open to all. New materials added weekly. Come in and check us out.