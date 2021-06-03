Knoxville Public Library celebrates 100 years on June 1. Come and enjoy a piece of birthday cake from 1-4 p.m. and stop in the post office for your very own KPL cancellation stamp to commemorate the day. A suggested $3 donation (or more) includes a cache envelope with a canceled stamp. For pristine condition, send a self-addressed, stamped business envelope to Knoxville Public Library, P.O. Box 277, Knoxville, PA 16928.
The Knoxville Public Library’s Summer Quest returns this year with a full program. We plan to have events outdoors, as much as possible on these dates:
- June 23, 10 a.m. — Tanglewood Nature Center with animals
- June 30, 10 a.m. — All American Dinosaur Show
- July 7, 10 a.m. — Get your Tail on activities
- July 14, 10 a.m. — Linda Kies and Marionettes
- July 21, 10 a.m. — Cris Johnson and his Tails & Tales Magic Show
- July 26, 1 p.m. — Endless Mountain Music Festival Concert
Rails to History Model train will also be open the fourth Saturday of each month, from June to September, noon to 3 p.m.
New books and DVDs are added weekly. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Come in and check us out.