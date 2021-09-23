The Rails to History model train will be open Saturday, Sept. 25, noon-3 p.m.
The final day of our author series for the Knoxville Public Library is Saturday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m. — Walt Franklin, local and natural historian.
Need CPR basics or certification/recertification? Dawn Bacon will be presenting two classes at the library on Nov. 6 (basic) at $3 per person and Nov. 13 (cert/recertification) for $23. Deposit needed to hold your space with checks made out to Dawn. Contact the library for more information. Space is limited.
There is plenty of room to social distance for our 100th year with a Roaring Twenties Party! This special event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., at the Knoxville Community Center Gymnasium. Everyone is invited to come in 1920’s gangster and flapper costumes! Cindy, at Sew Much Fun in Knoxville, has costumes available 570-787-1313. Enjoy music, dancing, refreshments, door prize giveaways and a mystery event! Contact the library for FREE tickets (helps us judge how much food to have and includes speakeasy password) to the event 814-326-4448 or kpblibrary@gmail.com. For more info, check out our YouTube channel:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXKeSwlW-bc
Card classes continue the 4th Monday of each month. Events are open to all and the best price ever, FREE.