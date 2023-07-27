The Knoxville Public Library wraps up their “All Together Now” Summer Quest programs. The final day is a free concert by Endless Mountain Music Festival on Monday, July 31 at 1 p.m. They will also have a free percussion concert “Anyone can Play the Drums” at the Knoxville Yoked Church on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. All are welcome to both events.
A generous donation has been given towards the library’s renovation project by Jerry and Anne Seamans. Renovation of the library is taking shape with the middle section.
Come in and check us out.