The Knoxville Public Library is pleased to continue the Winter Series at the Library, “Tales by Lantern Light,” featuring an outdoor, night-time feel inside the library for local history at its best.
Each meeting is a separate topic, is free and welcomes the public. Due to limited seating, it is necessary to pre-register for each gathering. Masks are encouraged for all the meetings.
The next night will be Monday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. That evening will be “Panthers and Bears,” featuring short stories of wild night creatures in and around the Cowanesque Valley during the times of early settlers. It will feature the story in verse: “Lovel Short’s Ride” by Edith Short McNaughton of Westfield. Two other hair-raising tales of local early hunters will round out the evening.
In the event the library is closed due to bad weather, each meeting will be held the following Monday night at the same time.
Generous fund drive donations have been by Linda and Keith Cunningham and Eric and Lynn Lawrence.