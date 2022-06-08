The Knoxville Public Library’s Summer Quest Program begins with a roar Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. In our “Ancient Undersea Reptile Show,” explore life 70 million years ago with dinosaur hunters Mike and Roberta.
Meet Molly the Mosasaur, a 15-foot ancient undersea reptile discovered by their team and other prehistoric creatures that lived with Molly, including insects. The program will include a fun-filled “Mystery Fossil Game Show” with audience participation, a touch of magic, and show and tell with rare fossils.
After the program, children will dig for real dinosaur fossils. Space for the dig is limited to 50 children. Call the library at 814-326-4448 or email for more information contact us at kpblibrary@gmail.com Events are free and open to all.