The Knoxville Public Library’s Winter Series “Tales by Lantern Light” concludes on Monday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. Due to limited seating, it is necessary to pre-register for each gathering. Masks are encouraged for all the meetings.
There will be a film showing of the new documentary: “Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds,” written by Dr. Gale Largey of Wellsboro. If his schedule allows, Dr. Largey may join us for discussion. Bad weather will have the event the following Monday night at the same time.
Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be served. This series is part of the library’s mission to provide high quality outreach to our community, and as such is one of the Civic & Social Literacy components of the PA Forward initiative.
Please pre-register for each program by phoning the library at 814-326-4448, emailing the library at kpblibrary@gmail.com or PM the Knoxville Public Library (Pennsylvania) on Facebook.
Generous memorial donations have been given in honor of our former library director Viola Mortimer by Lori Foster and Tom and Julie Baker, Gail Smith, Ellen and Craig Williams, Chris and LeeAnn Hoaglin, Kim and Nina Skinner.