Next in our author series with the Knoxville Public Library are:
- Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m., Patrick T. Fibbs, presents his young adult and children’s series.
- Saturday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m., Walt Franklin, local and natural historian
There’s plenty of room to social distance at our 100th year with a Roaring Twenties Party. This event is Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., at the Knoxville Community Center Gymnasium. Everyone is invited to come in 1920s gangster and flapper costumes. Cindy, at Sew Much Fun in Knoxville, has costumes available. Call her at 570-787-1313. Enjoy music, dancing, refreshments and a mystery event. Contact the library for free tickets (helps us judge how much food to have) to the event by calling 814-326-4448 or kpblibrary@gmail.com
Card classes continue the fourth Monday of each month. Events are open to all and free.