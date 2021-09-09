Next in our author series at the Knoxville Public Library is Patrick Fibbs, young adult and children’s author, will will present information on his series starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 18.
There’s plenty of room to social distance for our 100th year with a Roaring Twenties Party. This special event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to come in 1920s gangster and flapper costumes for music, dancing, refreshments and a mystery. Contact the library for free tickets at 814-326-4448 or kpblibrary@gmail.com
Card classes continue the fourth Monday of each month. All events are free and open to all.
