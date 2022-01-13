Knoxville Public Library is pleased to once again host a Winter Series to be held at the Library from January to March. The theme for the upcoming series is: “Tales by Lantern Light” and will feature an outdoor, nighttime feel inside the library for local history at its best.
Each meeting is a separate topic, free and welcomes the public. Due to limited seating, it is necessary to pre-register for each gathering. Masks are encouraged for all the meetings.
The series will meet three times, on the third Monday evening of each month, starting on Monday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m. That evening will be tales of the “Underground Railroad” presented by Val Baker, of Covington, sharing her research project about local people and homes known to have been involved in the pre-Civil War trails to freedom.
The following two events can be found on our website knoxvillepubliclibrary.com, our Facebook events page or in following editions.
