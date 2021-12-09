Visit the Knoxville Public Library during Open House on Dec. 17 2:30-4:30 p.m. Listen to some holiday music and enjoy some refreshments. Stop in C&N Bank and the post office, too. Then, look for the library float in the parade, Dec. 18, starting at 5 p.m.
The Annual Fund Drive has arrived. With this being our 100th year, our goal is $10,000. Help us reach our goal. Generous donations have been given by Philip Saxton, Doug and Lisa Romaneo, Michael and Victoria Parsons, Carl and Linda Cox, Janet Adams, Georganna Doran, Judy Tompkins, Tom and Julia Baker, Bion and Melanie Warren, Ronald and Greta Marie Taft, the Zuck Family, Dave and Lynne Murdock, Philip and Kathleen Dowhan, Carol and Frank Tortella, Waldo and Esther Wood, Tim and Amy Doutt, and Bernard and Beverly Payne.
Come in and check out our holiday collections.