The Knoxville Public Library has just a few more program days for this summer’s Oceans of Possibilities. On Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m., come and hear the story of Pout-Pout Fish and how he learns to clean up the ocean with his friends. Linda Kies shares this important lesson of taking care of the ocean with a craft.
The final day, Monday Aug. 1, at 1 p.m., has a free concert given by Endless Mountain Music Festival. Events are free for everyone.
A generous donation has been given in honor of Viola and Bob Mortimer by Peter and Debra Orchowski.