National Library Week, Poetry Month and Earth Day are all part of the Knoxville Public Library this month.
Kick off Library Week with an Earth Day story hour on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. There will be some great stories, poetry, crafts, yummy snacks and some surprise visitors for families to meet.
Come in each day we are open of Library Week, April 23-29, for activities.
Family Preschool Storytime also starts April 26 at 10 a.m. This weekly event will be every Wednesday until May 31. We plan to bring it back in September.
Come in and check us out.