The Knoxville Public Library invites former President Grant to help with its 100th birthday celebration. Ulysses S. Grant, a Civil War general, visits the library on July 17 at 2 p.m. He will discuss his presidential years and help commemorate the library’s centennial.
Summer Quest continues on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. each week. Upcoming events include:
- July 7, Get your Tail on activities (stories, crafts and mystery game)
- July 14, Linda Kies and Marionettes
- July 21, Cris Johnson and his Tails and Tales Magic Show
- Final day Monday, July 26, with Endless Mountain Music Festival at 1 p.m. (Program families will meet at noon). The concert is open to everyone.
Rails to History will be open July 24, noon to 3 p.m.
All events are free and open to all. New materials added weekly. Come in and check us out!