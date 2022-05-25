The Knoxville Public Library is ready for summer. Our Summer Quest Program lineup includes:
- Friday, June 17, 10 a.m. — Ancient Undersea Reptile Show
- Wednesday, June 22, 10 a.m. — Tanglewood “Save the Ocean!”
- Wednesday, June 29, 10 a.m. — Brent Kessler, magician
- Wednesday, July 13, 10 a.m. — Catch the Wave activity day
- Wednesday, July 20, 10 a.m. — Davenport Karate School
- Wednesday, July 27, 10 a.m. — Linda Kies and Pout Pout Fish
- Monday, Aug. 1, 1 p.m. — Endless Mountain Music Festival
Events are free and open to all. Register at the library, call 814-326-4448 or online https://knoxvillepubliclibrary.com/summer-reading/.
We are expanding back to pre-pandemic hours starting Memorial Day week: Mondays 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesdays/Fridays 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.