Join local author Lori Duffy Foster for a reading from her debut novel, “A Dead Man’s Eyes,” followed by a discussion at the Knoxville Public Library on Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
A former journalist, freelance magazine writer and short story author, Lori will answer questions about her craft and experiences with publication, including traditional publishing and self-publishing. Copies of “A Dead Man’s Eyes” will be available for purchase and signing.
Rails to History Model Train will be open July 24, noon-3 p.m.
A generous donation has been given by David Lugg and those that have purchased the canvas totes for our 100th year. There are more available.
Memorials have been given in honor of Kathleen “Kathy” Tompkins by Judy Tompkins, and for Elsie Northup, by Aiden McFall.
Summer Quest concludes at the Knoxville Public Library. July 26 is our last day with a free concert by Endless Mountain Music Festival at 1 p.m. Program families meet at noon for a picnic.