Knoxville Public Library programs continue.
A crafting group is starting up for anyone who wants to come in and socialize while sewing, crocheting, knitting, whatever your crafting fancy. Crafters meet every other Tuesday at noon for an hour. Children are welcome. The next meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 22.
A Back-to-School Story Hour is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. Stop in for some great stories, activities and a snack. Events are free and open to all.
The library has received generous grants from the Baker Foundation for Summer Quest and towards renovations with the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. This project is partly funded by a grant from the Knoxville Fund of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, made possible by generous donations since 2003.
Come in and check us out.