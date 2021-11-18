The Annual Fund Drive is now open for the Knoxville Public Library. Your valuable donations help libraries continue to offer quality programs, latest materials and keep the doors open and lights on. With this being our 100th year, our goal is $10,000. Every dollar counts.
The next card class will be Nov. 22 at 4:30 p.m., with some extra magic for Christmas.
In 1992, J. Marshall Chamberlain toured Knoxville and created a snapshot in time of the community with a video. You can view this on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e10Fr-SqCnE.
The library staff and museum are in the process of creating a new digital video of 30 years later for 2022. Do you have any stories, history or information that you would like to share about Knoxville? We would be happy to record or use any written form that you would like to contribute. Contact the library 814-326-4448 or email kpblibrary@gmail.com.
Come in and check out our holiday collection.