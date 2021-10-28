Do you need CPR Basics, certification or recertification? The Knoxville Public Library has limited space for a Nov. 6 Basics class, cost $3, and a Nov. 13 certification/recertification class, cost $23. A deposit is required to hold your spot. Contact the library for more information at 814-326-4448.
Generous donations have been given by Susann Card and Bonnie McCormack.
Card classes continue on the fourth Monday of each month. Events are open to all.
Come in and check us out at 112 East Main Street.