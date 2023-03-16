The Knoxville Public Library will host the final Winter Series program for 2023, “Wood on Glass,” this Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m.
“Wood on Glass” is a photo show of the lumber era presented by Holly Komonczi of the Lumber Heritage Region. Ms. Komonzci will present a picture show of the long-lost glass plate negatives of the itinerant logging camp photographer Thomas C. Clarke, which became the subject of the book: “Woodhicks and Bark Peelers.”
All are welcome to this free event. Refreshments will be served, and the upstairs museum rooms and model train will be open.
Memorial donations have been given in Jo Ann Clark’s honor by Joanne Morrison and Dr. & Mrs. Broadbent. Our Raise the Region fundraiser was a success! KPL appreciates all who helped to make this happen.
Come check us out!