Happy 100th birthday, Knoxville Public Library!
Celebrate with the library on Friday, June 18, 1-4 p.m. There will be cake and refreshments, monthly trivia and other giveaways, and all kinds of birthday fun. A special visit by Rep. Clint Owlett is planned.
Visit the library this week and receive a green ticket; the drawing will be Friday afternoon. Head over to the post office for our special cancellation stamp the same day.
Summer Quest Reading Program starts June 23, at 10 a.m., with Tanglewood and their animal friends visiting the library. Stop in the library to register or visit online: https://knoxvillepubliclibrary.com/.
A memorial donation was given in honor of Kathleen B. “Kathy” Tompkins, by Judy Tompkins.
New materials are added each week. Come in and check us out.