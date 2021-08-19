The Author Series continues at the Knoxville Public Library:
- Aug. 21, 11 a.m. — Children’s author Dawn Bacon
- Aug. 28, 1 p.m. — Alan Forsberg’s debut book “Rails to History on the B&S.” He will discuss how rail tragedy, money, communities and transportation impacted the area. All proceeds from book sales go to Hart Comfort House in Wellsville, N.Y. Model train will also be open 2-3 p.m.
- Sept. 18, 11 a.m. — Patrick Thomas, award-winning author of the beloved Murphy’s Lore series and the darkly hilarious Dear Cthulhu advice empire and the creator of the Agents of the Abyss series. He will present his YA and children’s series.
The Roaring Twenties returns to Knoxville on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. to continue our centennial celebration. More info to follow.
Card classes continue the fourth Monday of each month. Events are free and open to all.